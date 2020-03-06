First Case of Coronavirus in Indiana Confirmed

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Indiana.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said the case involved a Marion County resident who traveled to Boston and interacted with people who had been exposed to coronavirus. The individual tested positive for the virus after returning on March 4.

“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated.”

Governor Holcomb made the announcement during a news conference Friday. Holcomb has declared a public health emergency in Indiana in relation to coronavirus.

The public health emergency declaration Gov. Holcomb has issued calls on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to COVID-19 and ensures that Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of coronavirus. The declaration will be posted here.

The individual who tested positive for coronavirus has been staying in quarantine. No other patients or caregivers have been exposed, officials said.

Stay with 44News both on-air and online as we provide updated information as it becomes available.

ISDH says that human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and

Rarely, fecal contamination.

They say the best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.

You can find more information on the Indiana State Department of Health website.

