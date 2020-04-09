CoronavirusIndiana

First Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Perry County

Adam Kight 2 mins ago
Less than a minute

The Perry County Health Department (PCHD) has announced the first cases of coronavirus in Perry County.

According to the health department, late Wednesday night, PCHD was notified that a Perry County resident had tested positive for coronavirus, confirming the first reported positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

Thursday morning, PCHD learned of the second and third positive cases of COVID-19 in Perry County residents.

Press Release From PCHD:

PCHD says they’re working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored.

