First Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Perry County
The Perry County Health Department (PCHD) has announced the first cases of coronavirus in Perry County.
According to the health department, late Wednesday night, PCHD was notified that a Perry County resident had tested positive for coronavirus, confirming the first reported positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
Thursday morning, PCHD learned of the second and third positive cases of COVID-19 in Perry County residents.
Press Release From PCHD:
PCHD says they’re working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored.