First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Vanderburgh County

There is one confirmed positive case of coronavirus in Vanderburgh County. That brings the total amount of cases in the area to three. According to Deaconess, the patient used video chat with a doctor and is in isolation at their home.

A 63-year-old female from Henderson County was the first positive test at the Deaconess drive-thru facility. A 51-year-old male in Daviess County was confirmed early Thursday morning as the first case in the Tri-State.

That brings the total in Kentucky to 47 with a second death announced today. Here in Indiana, the number of cases jumped to 57 overnight.

The hot spot in the state remains the 19 confirmed cases in the Indianapolis area. Over in Illinois, the numbers stand at 422 with four deaths.

Health officials are continuing to remind people to wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Also, keep in mind, information is susceptible to change as new cases are being confirmed. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

