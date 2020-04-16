First Case of COVID-19 Reported in Wayne County

The Wayne County Health Department announced Thursday its first positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is at home self-isolating, according to Health officials. The health department says they are working to contact all individuals who may have come into contact with the patient.

So far, there are three cases of COVID-19 in Saline Co., two in Gallatin Co., and two in Wabash Co.

As of April 16, the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois has reached 25,733 with 1,072 deaths.

