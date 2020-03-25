First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Posey County

Officials with Posey County Health Department announced Wednesday its first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The case involves a patient over the age of 50 and is self-isolating. Officials say the individual was tested at Deaconess Hospital and is feeling better at this time. This case is likely community transmission, no travel history.

Residents are encouraged to continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D2507880836194148%26id%3D1490560741259501&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”249″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>

Comments

comments