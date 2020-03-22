First Case of Coronavirus in Dubois County Confirmed

The first case of coronavirus in Dubois County was confirmed Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

A statement was released by Dubois County Health Department (DCHD) officials in response to the confirmation of the positive case of COVID-19.

“The Dubois County Health Department has been expecting this and is prepared to respond. We ask our residents to be calm and focus on doing their part to mitigate the spread of this virus. The Dubois County Health Department’s highest concern is for the health and well being of everyone in our county. We continue to work timelessly for all of you,“ said Dubois County Health Officer Dr. Ted Waflart.

DCDH officials say they’re working closely with the local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.

The patient that tested positive for COVID-19 is currently in isolation, but no additional information about the patient has been released due to privacy laws.

Comments

comments