First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Webster Co. as Cases Rise in Daviess Co.

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) has reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Kentucky’s Webster County, as well as additional cases of the virus in Daviess County.

The total number of cases for GRDHD’s seven-county district is now 17, with Henderson County reporting 2 cases, Daviess County reporting 14 cases, and Webster County reporting 1 case.

As of 9:00 a.m. on March 24, specific demographic information reported by GRDHD is as follows:

Henderson County – 2 Cases

61-year-old male 63-year-old female

Daviess County – 14 Cases

51-year-old male 48-year-old male 48-year-old female 23-year-old female 69-year-old male 58-year-old female 50-year-old female 54-year-old male 20-year-old female 25-year-old male 50-year-old female 49-year-old male 52-year-old male 49-year-old female

Webster County

77-year-old male

The health department is contacting the individuals that have had close contact with the patients and providing appropriate guidance about quarantine.

Comments

comments