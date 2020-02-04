First 2020 Corvette Stingray Built in Bowling Green GM Factory

The first 2020 Corvette has rolled off the assembly line at the General Motors plant in Kentucky.

GM says the first new model of the iconic sports car was completed on Monday at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant, where all Corvettes are built.

Chevrolet announced on Tuesday that regular production of the 2020 Corvette Stingray has begun at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky.

Regular production for the 2020 #Corvette #Stingray coupe began today at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/zYemFNDv2l — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) February 3, 2020

The car was originally scheduled to be built last fall, but due to the United Automobile Workers strike against GM, production was delayed until now.

GM said the first shipments to dealers will happen later this month or in March.

The rights to the first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray off the production line were auctioned in January at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona, for $3 million, Fox News reported.

The base price for the model is just $59,995.

