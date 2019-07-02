If you’re looking to celebrate America’s birthday with a bang, check out Fireworks on the Ohio in Downtown Evansville.

The 4th of July festivities kick off at 5:00 pm Thursday on Riverside Drive from Court Street to Cherry Street, and the fireworks display begins at 9:15 pm.

The free event includes food vendors, face painting and more.

Adam Trinkel with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, and Evansville Police Officer Philip Smith visited 44News at Noon to give more details.

Click here for more information on Downtown Evansville Events.



