Fireworks on the Ohio Canceled for 2020

The Fireworks on the Ohio celebration has been canceled for the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District said Friday.

EID President Josh Armstrong released the following statement:

We have a few concerns about continuing with the event. First, the last two-plus months has impacted many of our potential sponsors: we need to be sensitive in asking for major financial commitments for the event. Also, the event could only proceed if ongoing ‘gating’ requirements are met, and we are unable to predict the future rates of infection of COVID-19. And as importantly, we are concerned about the safety of attendees, first responders, exhibitors, volunteers, and our team in an environment where social distancing would be impossible to manage.

The 2021 Fireworks on Ohio is scheduled for Sunday, July 4, 2021.

