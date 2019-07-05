Fireworks Display Lights Up the Sky Along the Ohio River

Despite some showers during the day on Thursday, the fireworks in Evansville went off as planned.

People from across the tri-state were treated to an incredible show along the Ohio River. Several people took advantage of all the festivities, the event had to offer.

At 5 PM on Thursday, a portion of Riverdale Drive was loaded with food trucks, food vendors and games for kids, and we couldn’t have asked for better weather.

Paul Perez does not live in Evansville, but says he still makes his way to see the fireworks light up the sky over the Ohio River.

“It’s just beautiful watching them come over and sparkle a reflection over the water,” Perez said. “So, I gives a lot of gratitude to the city.”

The fireworks display was presented by Tropicana Evansville and thousands of people were on hand to see the show.

Angie Parsley and her family have been camping out since early Thursday morning, making sure they had the best seat to view the show.

“I’m just looking forward to everything,” Parsley said. “Like I said, being from a very small town, we don’t get the big experiences, so I’m just looking forward to seeing what’s to come with the vendors and all the people and the fireworks, in general.”

One mom says, watching the fireworks and enjoying the festivities has been an annual tradition and the family fun atmosphere is what brings her back every year.

“Everybody is screaming, ‘Yay!’” said Rebecca Wright. “I like to hear the kids when they’re scared sometimes they scream like, ‘Ah!’ And the mamma says, ‘Oh, it’s okay.’”

Comments

comments