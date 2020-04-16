Firefighters Surprise Birthday Boy

Weddings, festivities, and even birthday parties are being put on hold causing major disappointments.

Beau was counting down the days, looking forward to celebrating his third birthday.

“We had about 50 people invited so it was going to be a big one,” says Melanie Davis, Beau’s mom. Due to the stay-at-home mandate, they had to cancel the party he was eagerly waiting for. “He didn’t understand. He was like, ‘But I want a party.’ and I was like, ‘Buddy, we can’t have one.'”

Even though friends and family weren’t able to come together for his third birthday, the Luce Township Fire Department found a way to make it special.

“He didn’t have his birthday party and he’s obsessed with fire trucks and so they said no problem we will come over tomorrow,” says Davis.

Sure enough, the firetrucks came parading down the street with ‘happy birthday’ signs on the windows. Beau was there with bells on and so was the fleet.

“He was like, ‘The fire trucks came to see me mommy.’ and I was like, ‘Yes they did,'” says Davis. Her husband was overwhelmed by the small-town hospitality while watching this video. “He was almost drawn to tears when he saw it.”

The young family just moved to town and are thankful to live in a community where they rally around the little kiddos.

“Because they [the kids] don’t understand what is going on,” says Davis. “So it was just really nice that they took the time out of their day to come out and see him.”

The Luce Township Fire Department is surprising all the kids in their response area who are having to cancel their birthday parties. The firefighters tell 44news seeing the kids’ faces light up brings them joy and hope which carries them through the negative events they experience.

You can contact the Luce Township Fire Department here.

If your kiddo has a birthday coming up, their name will be posted in Hooray!’s storefront. This will give them something to look forward to. You can contact Hooray! here.

