Firefighters Save Indianpolis Man From Burning SUV

A man trapped inside a burning SUV was rescued by firefighters early Sunday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred near 62nd Street and Lafayette Road, CBS 4 reported.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man trapped inside of a Dodge Durango SUV that was flipped over and engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to successfully free the man from the vehicle, and transport him to a nearby hospital.

The exact condition of the man is unknown at this time, but police say the man was conscious.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Comments

comments