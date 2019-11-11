Firefighters Caution on Cold Temps for Elderly

Temperatures are continuing to drop, but nothing compared to how they’re going to be in the overnight hours, which is why Daviess County is preparing now for the oncoming cold.

The salt spreaders are out at the Munday Senior Center in Owensboro.

It’s one of several efforts around the county, including providing a warm place to go for some of the most vulnerable to the cold: the elderly.

Age-related health factors means seniors can use some extra attention with the start of winter.

The Owensboro Fire Department says, it’s important to watch out for frostbite and hypothermia if older people are outside.

But keeping an eye inside is important too.

“You need someone there to watch them,” explained Battalion Chief Steve Leonard. “Make sure during the cold weather that you have family members or someone to check on them, to make sure their heating units are working properly, that they’re working safely. We also recommend smoke detectors throughout their homes. Often times as we get older, we don’t think about some of those things.”

Owensboro Fire Department offers free smoke detectors, and will help install them for those who may not be able to climb up.

