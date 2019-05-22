UPDATE: Firefighters Battle Deadly Hopkins County Fire

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police say William Phillips, 63, died in a house fire Tuesday in Hopkins County.

—-

Firefighters responded to a deadly house fire in Hopkins County, around midnight Tuesday.

Officials say one man died in the fire.

A neighbor told 44News that the man was able to climb out of a window, but then collapsed in the driveway.

The fire was in the 11000 block of Nebo Road between Nebo and Providence in Hopkins County.

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. The home sustained extensive damage and the garage collapsed.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Hopkins County Coroner.

