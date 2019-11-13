Firefighter Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned House

A local firefighter is hospitalized after battling a fire at an abandoned house in Vanderburgh County.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Wednesday along Old Henderson Rd. and Beaver Creek Rd. near Bayou Creek. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, but one firefighter suffered a heart attack at the scene.

Authorities on scene tell 44News, that firefighter is stable and expected to be ok.

