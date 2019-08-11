Firefighter Injured in Early Morning Fire

One Evansville firefighter has been treated for minor injuries after an early morning fire on the city’s north side.

EFD crews were called to a residence in the 700 block of Florida Street just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a working fire.

Division Chief Mike Larson said a fire extended from the ground up to the roof of a single family home.

There were no reported civilian injuries. However, one firefighter received a puncture wound to his gloved left hand and was taken to Deaconess Hospital for a precautionary tetanus shot.

Four occupants of the home are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.

Comments

comments