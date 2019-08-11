EvansvilleIndiana
Firefighter Injured in Early Morning Fire
One Evansville firefighter has been treated for minor injuries after an early morning fire on the city’s north side.
EFD crews were called to a residence in the 700 block of Florida Street just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a working fire.
Division Chief Mike Larson said a fire extended from the ground up to the roof of a single family home.
There were no reported civilian injuries. However, one firefighter received a puncture wound to his gloved left hand and was taken to Deaconess Hospital for a precautionary tetanus shot.
Four occupants of the home are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.