Fire Truck Dedication to Honor Slain Firefighter Robert Doerr

The Evansville Fire Department will dedicate its newest fire truck in remembrance of Robert Doerr II.

Officials will kick off the dedication ceremony on Wednesday, July 10th at 3 p.m. at the Ford Center in Downtown Evansville.

Doerr was shot and killed earlier this year in February outside his Oakley Street home. His death has been ruled a homicide, but there are still no suspects.

The fire truck is a 2019 Pierce with a 75’ aerial ladder and 1,500 gallon per minute pump that was built in Appleton Wisconsin at a cost of approximately $875,000.00.

