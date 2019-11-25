Fire Truck to Be Dedicated to Fallen Firefighter

Evansville Fire Department will dedicate a new fire truck for a fellow firefighter that passed away earlier this year.

On December 9th, EFD will dedicate a new pumper truck in memory of Captain James Pauli Jr. Pauli passed away in February. The truck will have Pauli’s name permanently displayed on each side, in accordance with a long standing tradition of the department memorializing fallen brothers and sisters.

The truck is a 2019 Pierce “Enforcer” with 1,500 gallon per minute pump. The truck cost around $571,000. The dedication will take place on December 9th at the EFD Headquarters on SE 8th Street.

