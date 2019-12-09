Fire Truck Dedicated to Captain James Pauli Jr

A fire truck that will be housed at Evansville Fire Station #1 was dedicated to a fallen hero this afternoon.

Captain James Pauli Jr. was a 28-year-veteran who spent countless hours serving our community.

It’s a tradition for the department to put the name of their fallen heroes on the sides of a fire truck.

Captain Pauli’s father also had a fire truck dedicated to him, but that truck has since retired.

This is one of the only father-son duos to have an Evansville fire truck dedicated to them.

