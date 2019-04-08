Fire at Pike County Gas Facility

Fire crews from Pike County have contained a fire at Midwestern Gas Transmission.

The plant, located north of SR 56, east of Otwell, Indiana, evacuated the plant and was able to turn off the gas to help contain the fire. The call came in around 1:30PM Eastern time.

Dispatchers said that no one was hurt in the fire and that there wasn’t a threat towards neighbors.

Officials with Oneok, which owns and operates the facility say the plant is a compressor station on their natural gas pipeline system.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt.

Oneok officials say they are thankful for all the responders who helped and that the natural gas is continuing to flow naturally through the pipeline.

