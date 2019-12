A fire that started at a home om the 3900 block of Kipling Drive is under investigation for possible arson.

Fire crews along with the Owensboro Police Department responded to the fire Friday at 1:10 a.m.

OPD says two members of the household are in the hospital receiving continued treatment for smoke inhalation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

