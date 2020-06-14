Fire Officials Investigate Muhlenberg County Fires as Arson

In Muhlenberg County, fire officials are looking for information regarding several fires near Graham.

Officials say over the last four days, the Graham Volunteer Fire Department has responded six times to the 1200-1400 blocks of Bardshill Road due to fires in the area.

Officials say after conducting an investigation, arson is the cause of those fires.

Anyone with information about the fires or suspicious activity should call Muhlenberg County 911 at (270)-338-2000.

