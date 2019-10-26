Fire Destroys Weaverton Apartments

Fire officials are calling it the largest structure fire in the City of Henderson in more than a decade.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to an early morning fire at Weaverton Apartments which is also the former Wearverton High School.

Firefighters spent nearly seven hours Saturday morning fighting that fire on Atkinson Street.

Officials say they responded to the fire shortly before 1 a.m.

“There could have been a lot of deaths there last night, because nobody knew the smoke was so bad over here, the wind was blowing, the smoke was so bad–I could just imagine what it was over there,” said neighbor Larry Brooks.

Brooks says he was woken up Saturday morning by the smell of smoke.

“It could have been the biggest fire I have seen around here in a long time,” Brooks said. “I looked all around and see all the firetrucks around my door it was backed up behind my building, looked like every fire truck they have in Henderson.”

Brooks lives across the street from Weaverton Apartments, where officials were battling what they are calling the worst structure fire for the City of Henderson in more than a decade.

“I woke up and didn’t hear sirens or nothing, but I thought my house was on fire, it was smoking real bad you could smell it,” said Brooks.

Fire officials say the 2-story apartment complex had heavy fire showing from three windows and on the roof.

“But I couldn’t believe how high the flames were shooting, and they had two ladder trucks right over top of it and had two streams of water shooting inside,” Brooks said.

The apartment building is attached to an office area as well as an old gymnasium which is used for storage.

Fire officials say the response was quick and likely saved lives.

“We ended up using about 25 firefighters at the scene and we requested mutual aid from Henderson County volunteer fire departments and Robards Fire Department brought their aerial truck for assistance,” said Henderson Assistant Fire Chief Chad Moore. “We probably had active firefighting for probably about an hour and a half. After about an hour and a half to two hours we had the fire under control.”

Officials say the fire started on the second floor and then quickly spread throughout the attic.

“That’s the biggest thing because there were children over there, that’s the biggest thing that nobody got hurt, you can always replace those buildings and everything, but I hate to see people put out on a rainy night with no place to go,” Brooks said.

An investigation is ongoing and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping residents who live at Weaverton Apartments.

The apartment complex owner declined to comment because of a pending investigation. He said the apartment is a total loss and that residents have not been able to retrieve their belongings yet.

