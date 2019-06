A detached garage in Daviess County is destroyed in an overnight fire.

Fire crews were called to the 3300 block of Pleasant Valley Road a little after 10 o’clock Saturday night.

According to the Philpot assistant fire chief Tommy Johnson, when the fire crew arrived at the scene, the garage was fully involved. Crews were at the scene for nearly 3 hours.

The owners of the property were on vacation at the time, so no one was hurt during the fire.

