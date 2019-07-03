Fire Department Catches Fire

The Daviess County Fire Department found themselves fighting a fire at their own station after lightning struck the firehouse. It happened around 6:30 Tuesday evening. Thankfully there were four firefighters on duty at the time.

“One gentleman. He was standing at the back door and he was getting ready to close the door and he said. ‘I thought I was dead.’,” says Daviess County Fire Chief Dwane Smeathers.

Initially, they didn’t even realize there was a fire.

“Sparks flew from the outlets. They immediately started looking to see if there was a fire,” says Chief Smeathers. The firefighters found an intense fire in the attic, which is above their living quarters.

Now everyone at the Daviess County Fire Department’s East location is hard at work while they dry out and clean up all of their belongings.

“Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that any of the equipment is damaged, the fire fighting equipment. You have phones and things like that,” says Chief Smeathers.

The firefighters aren’t able to live in these conditions. They have made other living arrangements while the station is being repaired. Although, Chief Smeathers says this situation will not get in the way of his team’s response time.

“We will be responding from the other station and we do have one area that we are already making arrangements with our dispatch,” says Chief Smeathers.

This process has required collaboration from surrounding stations, but it’s only brought them closer.

“We are a family,” says Chief Smeather. “Fire service, emergency services, we are all one big family.”

