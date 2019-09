An early morning fire damages part of the Wok-N-Roll Chinese restaurant on South Green River Road.

Smoke was spotted by a passerby around 1 am, Wednesday.

The Evansville Fire Department responded to the call and was able to put the fire out within an hour.

Vectren was called to the scene to shut off electricity to the building.

The fire is believed to have started on the restaurant’s rubber roof.

