Fire Damages Swiss Plywood Factory in Tell City

Crews are cleaning up after a massive fire erupts at the Swiss Plywood Factory on Main Street in Tell City.

Right now, multiple crews are on scene working to contain the fire. Authorities are worried about the state of the building after seeing some serious damage.

Portions of the building were singed and the debris is scorched. The flames were so high people were told to leave the area. Some even moving their most cherished belongings to safety just in case the fire spread.

Many children take dance lessons in this building as well as shoot archery and practice softball. Countless memories have been made here so this fire is shaking up the community.

Crews are still trying to contain the fire in Tell City. About half of the old Swiss Plywood building appears to be collapsing. pic.twitter.com/1xh795hdO3 — Joylyn Bukovac 44News (@JBukovac44News) December 11, 2019

