Fire Causes Damage to Owensboro Grocery Store

A fire causes damage to a Owensboro grocery store.

Owensboro Police was called to Price Less Foods on Scherm Road after 3AM Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, they found the grocery store was full of smoke and dispatched the Owensboro Fire Department.

According to OFD Facebook page, firefighters were able to find the fire and quickly extinguish it. Smoke filled the entire store and the adjacent vacant building. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The burglar alarm that called OPD to the scene was determined to be the result of the fire and not related to the cause of the fire.

The store will be closed on Tuesday as damage to the store and investigation continues.

