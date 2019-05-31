Finding a Link to the Tri-State’s First Settler

It’s hard to claim you are the first at something, when there’s nobody around to confirm it. A local man’s efforts to re-trace his family tree leads to a surprising discovery, linking him to a man considered to be the first settler in the Tri-State. James Langford arrived on the banks of the Ohio River in what is now know today as Rockport, Indiana in 1808. He and his family lived in a Humble makeshift home along the river, in an open faced cave known as the Bluff. His great great great great grandson Brian Lankford introduces us to the Tri-State’s settler.

