Find Unique Gifts at the Arts Council Holiday Fine Art Sale

The Bower-Suhrheinrich Foundation Gallery has the perfect gift for that special person in your life.

Regional artists have hand-crafted glass ornaments, ceramics, paintings, prints, jewelry and more for sale — all priced for the holiday season!

To make sure you have a chance to buy your special someone (or yourself) the perfect holiday gift, the Arts Council will extend its hours from now until Christmas.

Arts Council Holiday Fine Art Sale Shopping Hours:

Normal Hours:

Tues-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. & Thurs 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday Shopping:

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Small Business Saturday:

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

Christmas on Main:

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Saturday Shopping:

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 & 21

