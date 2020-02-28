Find Your T-Shirts and Umbrellas

After a clear and bright start to our Friday, cloud cover quickly rolled back in across the region for the afternoon, quickly slowing any momentum our temperatures had with this morning’s sunshine. Despite that, afternoon highs still trended between 3° and 4° above yesterday’s. Fortunately that warming trend is expected to continue into our Saturday; southwesterly winds paired with crystal clear skies will help drive temperatures back into the mid to upper 40s Saturday. Wait until you get a load of Sunday.

Those aforementioned southerly winds stick around as we wrap the weekend ahead, but they’ll continue to strengthen. By Sunday afternoon, peak wind gusts around the Tri-State are expected to reach up near 30 mph; in turn, temperatures will soar. Afternoon highs are will climb to more than 10° above the average height in some spots. Our Current forecast high temperature in Evansville for Sunday is 63° – if you’re wondering, that’s still 11° shy of the record high for that day set back in 2006.

The added warmth however, comes at a price – rainfall and a lot of it. The first of that rain will reach the Tri-State Sunday evening and likely not let much for more than 48 hours. It looks like Tuesday morning could bring about a brief break, but more sustained rainfall will settle in that afternoon. Current forecast model data indicates that the last of the rain will likely exit east of the region sometime Wednesday morning. It’s expected to be a damp few days across the Tri-State; current projections show as much as 2″ or even 3″ of rain for some of our southernmost counties while many of our communities north of the Ohio will receive around 1″.

All of that being said, the situation continues to evolve at this hour and continues to warrant a very close eye over these next few days. Some areas of Central Kentucky and Tennessee are currently expected to see more than 6″ of rain over the three day period alone. If there is any shift in the current track of the system, flooding could once again become a very real concern for the Tri-State.

Enjoy the warmth and stay dry.

