He’s the ultimate gift giver — and he knows when you deserve something nice — or a lump of coal…

If you’ve been a good boy or girl (like me), here’s everywhere you can find Santa — and his gift giving lap — this holiday season.

They call Friday night’s kick-off to the weekend long event, “Christmas in New Harmony”, but they should call it “Holiday in Paradise”.





Feel the spirit of Christmas unfold as you stroll through the streets of New Harmony during this heartwarming event…

Christmas in New Harmony is free to the public with tickets for special events available, like —

Breakfast with Santa at the Holy Angels Catholic Community Center from 8-10 am.

Yummy food and Father Christmas is just $5 for adults, $3 for children and ages 4 and under are free.

Stay for their Christmas parade and take a carriage ride through Utopia after telling the big guy just what you want in your stocking.

Enjoy a hot breakfast while sharing your list with Santa and taking fun photos at Mesker Park Zoo this weekend and next.

Kids will get treats and make a special holiday craft.

Ticket purchase also includes all day admission to the zoo!

Tickets available online only, so find the link on Facebook.

Hundreds of Santas will converge upon Evansville as Saturday is the Rotary’s annual Santa Run!

If you’ve never seen it, and you’re a Santa fan, it’s pretty hilarious, and worth checking off your Christmas bucket list.

If you like your Christmas a little more Victorian with carolers, chestnuts roasting and hot chocolate?

Newburgh is celebrating Christmas this weekend, and Santa will be at town hall ready to hear your holiday requests.

They’ll also have pop-up shops and the snow globe from last year is back!

Downtown Evansville is doubling down for the holidays with music, a snow machine, photo booth, Christmas crafts for kids, hot cocoa, a mailbox to drop your letter to Santa in, and then the big guy himself will be there to hear your wishes and take photos from 11 am until 2 pm, Saturday — and it gets better — if you can imagine that —

From noon until two, they’ll have pony rides!

Next Monday night, Merry-Go-Round Restaurant will have Santa sitting at your dinner table!

I wonder what he eats when he’s not snacking on cookies and milk…?

Make your list — check it twice — you know he will, and if you’ve been good, now you know where to find Santa this holiday season.

