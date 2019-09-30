Find That Perfect Farmouse Chic Piece at Firehouse Antiques

There are tons of antique lovers in the area, dedicated to finding that perfect treasure — and fall weekends are perfect for picking through vintage prizes that will enhance your home.

I’ve found a sweet shop that specializes in the Farmhouse Classic Chic that’s so trendy right now.

What was once an actual firehouse in the early 1900’s…

We bought this in 2003. It was originally the New Harmony town/city building, is what it was called.

It was the fire hall, and the jail was in the back, and then upstairs was a courtroom.

Firehouse Antiques encompasses mainly the jail and the firehouse part of the building.

They started building in 1899, finished in 1900…a lot of history here, great place for a shop. The 2 shops next door were originally a part of the firehouse too…when the trucks got too big to be in here, they moved them and built garage bay next door, but now there are businesses over there.



…this historic building has been lovingly restored — and transformed — into an antique shop stuffed with vintage treasures!

I grew up in an antique family, my parents were antique dealers in Tennessee, my brother’s an antique dealer in Tennessee, Cindy had a love for antiques and moved to Nashville; we met and got married, and we’ve antiqued ever since!

We started with yard sale-ing and stuff like that.

She’s always, since we’ve had our kids, she’s always run the business as far as antiques and being in the shop, and then I love to go out and ‘pick’ and find things…so we both have a love and I think that’s probably what’s kept us married for 29 years.

We like a lot of the same things.

From postcards to jewelry, glassware of all kinds, quilts and architectural salvage–

Right now the theme is Farmhouse/Industrial/Advertising, we do a lot of American stuff…General Store, old store counters, long harvest tables, things like that seem to be selling good for us right now.

— Firehouse Antiques is full of eye candy and gifts you won’t find anywhere else.

Fall weekends are perfect for antique-ing!

Find Firehouse Antiques at 608 South Main Street in New Harmony, and let them know you heard about them here.

Make a weekend of it by stopping in to Clementine’s — a sweet book shop with sports memorabilia — Just Looking and Back Beats, a vintage and vinyl shop, grab some sweet smelling stuff at the soap shop, and if you need more ideas, just shoot me a message.

