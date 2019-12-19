Where to Find Last Minute #ShopLocal Gifts

Why shop local this holiday season?

Small businesses are the fabric of our communities they create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance local neighborhoods in many ways.

These entrepreneurs open their doors with great deals and unique gifts that you won t find anywhere else!

To help you shop local, here are some of the Tri-State businesses with one-of-a-kind gifts that you didn’t even know you were looking for.





What started out as a small restaurant with a little boutique attached, Darlena’s Holiday and Gift Shoppe has turned into the place to get just about anything!

Savvy shoppers say that if you can’t find it at Darlena’s, you won’t find it in Rockport at all.

From jewelry to clothes, cards, baby items, sunglasses and wind chimes, there are cool things crammed into every corner!

And it’s Christmas year round in this room with trees, ornaments and beautiful holiday decor.

You might have to search — there’s so much here — but seek and you shall find that perfect gift at Darlena’s Holiday and Gift Shoppe.

Travel to New Harmony to find that perfect vintage treasure…

What was once an actual firehouse in the early 1900’s this historic building has been lovingly restored and transformed into an antique shop stuffed with vintage treasures!

From postcards to jewelry, glassware of all kinds, quilts and architectural salvage — Firehouse Antiques is full of eye candy and gifts you won’t find anywhere else.

Please enjoy downtown Evansville but only for 2 hours at a time…

That’s all you need when you re shopping on main street!

Y Factor Studio is notorious for their beautiful gifts and, believe it or not, there s something gorgeous for every budget.

Does your family do the whole keepsake ornament tradition?

They’ve got those.

I love Outside the Gift Box !

This place is where you buy that gift for that special person who lives outside the lines.

While you’re out running around shopping, pop into River City and warm up with some of the best coffee in Evansville.

This store may look little, but inside it houses a wide range of eclectic gifts!

Or, give the gift of a promise of a future date by buying a gift card from any of the restaurants here on Main Street.

Just keep track of the time.

Hopefully these ideas will set you on the path to getting your shopping done… and making everyone happy — all while supporting your local economy and your neighborhood entrepreneurs.

If you have a favorite shop, let me know about it — I also recommend Posh on Main, Decades of Design, Treasures and Pleasures, and Mulberry Jeans in Newburgh — you never know what you’ll find in these shops!

Happy gift giving, and Merry Christmas.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments