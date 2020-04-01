Financial Assistance Available for Small Business Owners in Illinois

Small business owners in Illinois that have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for assistance.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), under the leadership of Governor JB Pritzker, is working with partners to launch emergency assistance programs for Illinois small businesses.

Hospitality Emergency Grant Program

To help hospitality businesses make ends meet in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, DCEO is launching the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program with $14 million drawn from funds originally budgeted for job training, tourism promotion, and other purposes. Grant funds are available to support working capital like payroll and rent, as well as job training, retraining, and technology to support shifts in operations, like increased pick-up and delivery. Bars and restaurants that generated between $500K and $1M in revenue in 2019 are eligible for up to $25,000, and bars and restaurants that generated less than $500K in revenue in 2019 are eligible for up to $10,000. Hotels that generated less than $8M in revenue in 2019 are eligible for up to $50,000.

Who is eligible?

Bars and restaurants with a valid license to serve food or liquor and who generated revenues of less than $1 million in 2019. Hotels with a valid license (hotels, motels other lodging establishments) and who generated revenues of less than $8 million in 2019.

What can grant funds be used for?

For bars and restaurants, based on the businesses needs identified in the grant application, funds can be used to support working capital (rent, payroll, and other accounts payable), job training (such as new practices related to take out, delivery and sanitation) and technology enabling new operations as well as other costs to implement that technology.

For hotels, funds can be used as working capital to support the retention of employees.

How do businesses apply?

Businesses can submit an application online here: To apply through Accion, click here (Spanish Application). Applications for awards will be accepted until 5:00 pm on April 1, and winners will be chosen via a lottery, therefore, there is no benefit to submitting an application first as long as a valid, complete application is received by the deadline.

How much money is available?

$14 million is available under this program.

Bars and restaurants that generated less than $500,000 in annual revenue last year will be eligible for up to $10,000.

Bars and restaurants that generated between $500,000 and $1M in annual revenue last year will be eligible for up to $25,000.

Hotels that generated less than $8 million in annual revenue last year will be eligible for up to $50,000.

How soon will businesses receive funds?

Accion will notify businesses on April 4th if they have received an award. Accion and DCEO are striving to make funds available to awarded businesses within two days of receiving the necessary bank information from an awarded grantee.

For more information please call Accion at 312-275-3000 or submit questions here.

Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund

DCEO and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) are establishing the Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund to offer small businesses low-interest loans of up to $50,000.

Businesses located outside of the City of Chicago with fewer than 50 workers and less than $3 million in revenue in 2019 will be eligible to apply. Successful applicants will owe nothing for six months and will then begin making fixed payments at a below-market interest rate for the remainder of a five-year loan term.

Businesses can express interest and learn more about loan guidelines and eligibility here.

Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program

To support small businesses in downstate and rural counties across Illinois, DCEO is repurposing $20 million in CDBG funds to stand up the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program. This Fund will offer small businesses of up to 50 employees the opportunity to partner with their local governments to obtain grants of up to $25,000 in working capital. These grants will be offered on a rolling basis.

Communities can learn more about the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and eligibility requirements here.

