Final Wave of Free Concerts Announced for Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair has announced the final wave of its free concerts of this year’s event. The list was announced Wednesday and features five new acts.

The concerts are free with paid admission to the fair. Advance discount tickets cost $8 plus a $1 convenience fee.

Here is the complete list of free concerts:

Indiana Wind Symphony : A group of immensely passionate and talented musicians that describe themselves as being “powered by wind and inspired by soul”) – Tuesday, August 6

Matthew West and Francesca Battistelli: Grammy-nominated Christian music artists – Sunday, August 11

There will also be an additional show on Saturday, August 3rd, but the Indiana State Fair has not announced the artist yet.

The concert runs from August 3rd through August 19th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

