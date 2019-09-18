Final Boarding Call to “Send Your Name to Mars”

Time is running out for you to add your name to a tiny chip that will travel on NASA’s Mars 2020 rover next year.

The deadline is September 30, 2019 for the “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign.

This rover is scheduled to launch as early as July 2020 and expected to touch down on Mars in February 2021. The Mars 2020 rover represents the initial leg of humanity’s first planned round trip to another planet.

The Mars 2020 mission will search for signs of past microbial life, characterize the planet’s climate and geology, collect samples for future return to Earth, and pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.

“As we get ready to launch this historic Mars mission, we want everyone to share in this journey of exploration,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. “It’s an exciting time for NASA as we embark on this voyage to answer profound questions about our neighboring planet, and even the origins of life itself.”

The opportunity to send your name to Mars, which opened on May 21, 2019, comes with a souvenir boarding pass and “frequent flyer” points. This is part of a public engagement campaign to highlight missions involved with NASA’s journey from the Moon to Mars. Miles are awarded for each “flight,” with corresponding digital mission patches available for download. More than 2 million names flew on NASA’s InSight mission to Mars, giving each “flyer” about 300 million frequent flyer miles.

More than 9.4 million names have been added to the list since the program launched in May 2019.

You can add your name to the list and obtain a souvenir boarding pass to Mars here:

