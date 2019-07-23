This Film Festival Is Perfect for Short Attention Spans

Love a great film festival, but struggle with sitting still for hours at a time?

You’re not alone.

Good news!

There’s a film festival for those of us that suffer from short attention span syndrome….Indy Shorts!

It’s an Oscar-qualifying event and the largest of its kind in the Midwest with over 100 films shown…so you know this is legit.



We’re showing 152 films!

There will be filmmakers there from these films, we’ll also have panels, workshops, events and parties.

Indy Shorts is an Academy Award qualifying film festival in the ‘Live Action Short Subject Documentary’ category, which means that the 2 winners in the ‘Live Action Short Subject Documentary’, and those winners, in addition to getting $5,000 grand prizes, they will also be entered to be considered for The Oscars automatically without having to have a theatrical run.

We are currently in the middle of a 5 year winning streak, with having films that have played at our festivals go on to win an Oscar, and also since 2009 we have 19 Oscar nominees and 7 winners come out of our film festivals.

This type of festival is perfect for the YouTube generation.

And the demand for short films has grown so large that movie lovers aren’t the only ones clamoring for them.

People are starting to digest more and more short form content, online distributors are getting more and more interested in them so it’s a marketplace to try and showcase and shop your short films.

Aside from films that will qualify for The Academy, Indy Shorts finalists will make up two programs during the festival, which will include the top five short films for each category, including documentary, narrative and animated.

Indy Shorts Official Selections will also run throughout the four-day event, along with The Indiana Spotlight – which showcases talented filmmakers from the Hoosier state.

There is also a High School film competition–and, get this, international and ethnic films…

Visit the Joyce Forum where you can view award-winning short films from the Joyce Forum at the San Diego Jewish Film Festival that portray the Jewish experience from contemporary and historical perspectives.

And the 9Filmfest category screening award-winning short films from Bangkok’s 9Filmfest from around the world.

And a very special category, the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge with award-winning short films from Easterseals Disability Film Challenge helping change the way the world defines and views disability.

“All access” tickets are just $95, which is less than a dollar per film!

Score your tickets to this international film festival that’s only a few hours away!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments