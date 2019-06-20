IllinoisIndiana

Fill Up and Giveback at CountryMark on Friday

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

If you need to fill up your gas tank there’s an opportunity to give back on Friday.

CountryMark will host its annual fundraiser donating $.50 of every gallon of gas sold.

So far, the event has raised $500,000 for local National Guard Family Readiness Groups

This is the 10th year for the annual event and in our area, six country-mark stations are participating.

Visit any of the following participating stations:

  • Buslers/Batteries Now
    2601 N St. Joseph Avenue
    Evansville, IN 47720
  • St. Phillips Truck Stop
    11115 Broadway Avenue
    Evansville, IN 47712
  • Spartanville Fueling Station
    579 S Hirons Street
    Waltonville, IL 62894
  • Evansville Country Corner
    5015 N. St Joseph Avenue
    Evansville, IN 47720
  • Princeton TBA
    1471 E State Road 64
    Princeton, IN 47665
  • Huntingburg Plus 24
    901 N Main Street
    Huntingburg, IN 47542

