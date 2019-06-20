Fill Up and Giveback at CountryMark on Friday

If you need to fill up your gas tank there’s an opportunity to give back on Friday.

CountryMark will host its annual fundraiser donating $.50 of every gallon of gas sold.

So far, the event has raised $500,000 for local National Guard Family Readiness Groups

This is the 10th year for the annual event and in our area, six country-mark stations are participating.

Visit any of the following participating stations:

Buslers/Batteries Now

2601 N St. Joseph Avenue

Evansville, IN 47720

11115 Broadway Avenue

Evansville, IN 47712

579 S Hirons Street

Waltonville, IL 62894

5015 N. St Joseph Avenue

Evansville, IN 47720

1471 E State Road 64

Princeton, IN 47665

901 N Main Street

Huntingburg, IN 47542

