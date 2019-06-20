Fill Up and Giveback at CountryMark on Friday

If you need to fill up your gas tank there’s an opportunity to give back on Friday.
CountryMark will host its annual fundraiser donating $.50 of every gallon of gas sold.
So far, the event has raised $500,000 for local National Guard Family Readiness Groups
This is the 10th year for the annual event and in our area, six country-mark stations are participating.
Visit any of the following participating stations:
- Buslers/Batteries Now
2601 N St. Joseph Avenue
Evansville, IN 47720
- St. Phillips Truck Stop
11115 Broadway Avenue
Evansville, IN 47712
- Spartanville Fueling Station
579 S Hirons Street
Waltonville, IL 62894
- Evansville Country Corner
5015 N. St Joseph Avenue
Evansville, IN 47720
- Princeton TBA
1471 E State Road 64
Princeton, IN 47665
- Huntingburg Plus 24
901 N Main Street
Huntingburg, IN 47542