Fifth Third Bancorp to Raise Minimum Hourly Wage

A Tri-State bank has announced an increase of minimum wage for its employees.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced Tuesday that it will raise its minimum wage from $15 dollars to $18 dollars. The raise will begin on October 28th for its 4,900 employees throughout the nation, including the Tri-State.

This increase will mark that Fifth Third has raised its wage by 50% in the last two years. In January 2018, the bank raised its rate from $12 dollars to $15 dollars.

The first raise in the minimum wage lead to a decrease in employee turnover in 2018 by 16%. For full-time employees currently making $15-an-hour, this will amount to $500 more per month on a pre-tax basis.

