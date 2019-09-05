Fifth Annual Garden Party and Better Book Sale Preview

It’s the home of The Grey Lady — and a piece of Tri-State history — and it needs repairs, so they’re offering up a number of valuable and rare pieces of literature, and you can get the first look at what’s on sale…

It’s time again for the Friends of Willard Library’s Annual Garden Party!



This is our fifth annual event and this year’s proceeds are going towards much needed mortar repairs to the front façade of this historic landmark.

This year’s event will also incorporate a sneak preview of our “Better Book Sale” selections. Join us and for the first opportunity to purchase any number of valuable and rare pieces of literature, before the public sale begins as well as tasty hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants, live music by guitarist Toby Ellis, and a silent auction. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $75 in advance, $80 at the door.

Please contact the Friends of Willard Library for more information.

friendsofwillardlibrary@yahoo.com; or call (812) 205-7983.

Not only will you get a preview of what’s for sale before anyone else, it’s a lovely night out.

Add something rare to your collection while enjoying the beautiful grounds of Willard Library, this Friday night…it’s the perfect unique date night as well!

I know we’re a last minute town, but if you get your tickets online today, you’ll save some money.

And make plans to attend the “Better Books Sale”, next Monday through Sunday at Willard Library, for your chance to score antique, rare, signed 1st editions, sets and collectible books.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments