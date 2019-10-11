More Fetal Remains Found on Property of Indiana Doctor

More fetal remains have been found on the property of a former Indiana abortion doctor.

For nearly a month, authorities have been investigating the discovery of thousands of fetal remains in Will County, Illinois.

Investigators say the remains were discovered by the family of a former Indiana abortion doctor, Ulrich Klopfer. The family was cleaning out his property after his September death and found the remains.

The 79-year-old doctor worked at abortion clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary, and South Bend.

This week, the sheriff’s department found 165 more aborted fetuses in the trunk of a 1990S Mercedes on the property.

This comes after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill oversaw the transfer of 2,246 remains back to Indiana for proper burial.

The sheriff’s department continues to search the doctor’s property.

A hotline has been set up for anyone with a possible connection to these remains. That number is (317) 234-6663 or you can reach out via email at questions@atg.in.gov.

Comments

comments