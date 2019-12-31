Fetal Remains at Abortion Doctor’s Estate to Have Proper Burial

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said he intends to have fetal remains that were found in a late abortion doctor’s estate interred in a respectful and dignified manner in accordance with state law.

Attorney General Hill released his preliminary investigation after more than 2,400 medically preserved fetal remains and thousands of medical records were found by the late doctor’s family after he died.

Klopfer performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend from 2000 to 2002.

Hill says it’s not possible to verify the identities of the fetal remains due to their poor condition and the unreliable nature of the records they’re working to review.

A full report will likely be released at some point in the following year.

