Ferry Shuts Down Service Because of Mechanical Issues

The Cave-In-Rock ferry service is temporarily on hold because of a mechanical issue.

The service interruption happened around 6 o’clock Saturday morning when the ferry typically starts running. Because there’s been so much flooding along the river for a long period of time, the ferry has been running into quite a bit of debris floating down the river.

Officials believe the debris likely damaged one of the rudders forcing the ferry to be taken out of service. This could be on hold for a few days until the rudder can be repaired.

Comments

comments