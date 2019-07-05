Ferrell’s in Hopkinsville Closed Due to Heavy Fire Damage

A restaurant in Hopkinsville suffered heavy fire damage Thursday night.

The fire broke out at Ferrell’s on South Main Street.

It was reported that no one was injured in the fire.

The building will be closed due to the amount of damage sustained in the fire.

What caused the fire remains unknown.

This is not to be mistaken for the Ferrell’s in Madisonville, which opened last month after a large fire severely damaged its building in September of 2018.

Photo courtesy: KDZ

