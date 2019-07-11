Fender Bender Lands One in the Hospital

One person was taken to an area hospital after a two-car crash in Madisonville.

Just after 12 PM on Wednesday, central dispatch received a call of an accident at the intersection of North Main Street and North Street.

According to the police report a 1998 Toyota Corolla driven by 53-year-old Anita Owens and a 2009 Chevy Colorado driven by 79-year-old Kenneth Hayes were stopped in traffic.

Owens, believing that traffic had started, accelerated. However, Hayes, who was in front of Owens, was still stopped. Owens hit the rear of Hayes’ car. A passenger in the Chevy, 75-year-old Dianne Hayes, was taken to the hospital after suffering neck pains.

Both vehicles received minor damage.

