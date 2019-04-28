Female Remains Found in Warrick County, Authorities Asking for Public’s Help

An autopsy has determined that human remains found in Warrick county Friday are those of a female.

Officials made the find in the area of Seven Hills , and Wasson roads in Warrick county after 2:30 Friday afternoon.

Officials believe the woman appears to be Caucasian, but are asking for the public’s help with respect to any woman missing. A tattoo of an orange and black frog is on top of the woman’s left foot. The frog has an symbol on the center of its back.

Investigators continuing to check missing person cases from the Tri-State area.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information to call the warrick county sheriff s office.

