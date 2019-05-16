Felon Wanted in Connection With Evansville Shooting Arrested

Felon Wanted in Connection With Evansville Shooting Arrested

May 16th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

The convicted felon wanted in connection with a shooting is behind bars.

According to the Vanderburgh County Jail website, Tyrell Culley was booked into jail around 3 a.m. Thursday. Officers issued a warrant for his arrest Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Robert Johnson.

Culley was also wanted for questioning in another investigation involving dealing with marijuana and possessing a firearm.

Culley is facing multiple charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

