Felon on Parole Discards Gun, Flees From Traffic Stop

A felon on parole for robbery discarded a handgun during a traffic stop and fled from a sheriff’s deputy.

On Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020, around 4:30 p.m., a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputy working federally funded traffic enforcement overtime conducted a traffic stop in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Maryland Street.

During the course of the stop, an occupant ran from the vehicle, tossing a handgun to the ground as he fled.

Deputies chased the suspect on foot but were unable to apprehend him. Additional deputies and officers from the Evansville Police Department set up a perimeter in an effort to contain the suspect.

The suspect was not located but was later identified as Shane S. James of Evansville.

James served 1.5 years in prison on a robbery charge before being paroled in late December of 2019. As a convicted felon, James is prohibited by law from carrying a handgun.

Anyone that should see James is advised not to approach him, but instead to call 911 from a safe location ready to provide a street address, vehicle and clothing description, and a direction of travel.

